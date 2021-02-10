Fayola Douglas
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Jameson partners burger, pizza and chicken outlets for virtual St Patrick's Day

Pernod Ricard continues its engagement with at-home audiences.

Jameson: food and cocktail kits will be delivered to guests
Jameson: food and cocktail kits will be delivered to guests

Pernod Ricard whiskey brand Jameson is hosting three virtual St Patrick's Day events in partnership with restaurants Bleecker Burger, Mother Clucker and Pizza Pilgrims.

Guests of the virtual events will have a bespoke two-person food and cocktail kit delivered to their doorsteps. The kit has everything needed for a cook-along with the restaurant chefs and a cocktail-making masterclass with Jameson. Each event will also feature a live music performance.

The events take place on 11 March, 12 March and St Patrick's Day itself (17 March).

At the Bleecker Burger event, guests will learn how to make double cheeseburgers; with Mother Clucker the dish will be D-I-Fry double chicken sandwiches with a Jameson honey glaze; lastly, the Pizza Pilgrims menu is bianca pizzas with Coolea Irish cheese, mozzarella, parmesan and basil, served with a Jameson's whiskey, honey and black pepper drizzle.

The cocktail kit will contain all the ingredients to make Jameson, ginger ale and lime cocktails and Jameson Black Barrel Old Fashioneds.

The virtual celebration forms part of a wider Jameson Saint Patrick's Day campaign, with more details due in the coming weeks.

Pernod Ricard is continuing to engage with at-home audiences after producing 60 festive online events in the run-up to Christmas. Last month, Jameson renewed its partnership with Sofar Sounds and hosted a series of virtual gigs featuring emerging talent.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now