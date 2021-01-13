Jameson partners Sofar Sounds for virtual gig series

Whisky brand Jameson has teamed up with music events company Sofar Sounds for a series of virtual gigs that will support 15 up-and-coming UK musicians.

The "Seen & heard listening room series" will feature a different artist each night for two weeks. Artists will perform a 20-minute, stripped-back set which will premiere nightly at 7pm.

Musicians include Otis Mensah, a writer and performing artist with an alternative take on hip hop music and abstract poetry from Sheffield; I.M.O, a Birmingham band with an upbeat funk sound; and Tiërny, an alt-pop poet making self-described "Baroquetronica" music representing the LGBTQ+ community.

In addition to the musical performances, each week there will be a virtual behind-the-scenes conversation with an artist.

The programme will be housed on Sofar's online content platform. Performances and interviews will go live on YouTube, supported by social. Sofar will also curate a bespoke Spotify playlist featuring tracks from the musicians performing in the series.

Jameson is also offering drinks kits containing four serves from Create Cocktails to be enjoyed while watching the performances.

Laura Stephen, brand director at Jameson owner Pernod Ricard UK, said: "The Jameson Seen & Heard platform proudly champions new music and we're excited to be partnering with Sofar Sounds once again to support performing artists and create real impact in the music space.

"It continues to be a challenging time for live music and we hope by giving some of the UK's brightest emerging talents a virtual stage, passionate music lovers will join in and support local artists in the community."

These events follow Jameson's 2019 partnership with Sofar Sounds on a series of intimate gigs.

The project is being delivered by Havas Media.