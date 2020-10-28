Fayola Douglas
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Jameson teams up with Homeslice for pizza and whiskey night-in

The Pernod Ricard brand will host a cooking and cocktail online workshop.

Jameson: ingredients will be delivered ahead of the experience
Pernod Ricard whiskey brand Jameson has partnered with Homeslice to deliver a relaxed pizza and cocktail workshop.

Jameson ambassador Ronan Collins and Homeslice's head pizza chef will be guides for the one hour experience. Homeslice founder Mark Wogan will also make an appearance.

The online workshops will take place live on the evening of 19 November and consumers will learn how to make a Jameson Whiskey Sour, Homeslice's signature tomato sauce, a Margherita pizza and a salami, rocket and parmesan pizza.

Participants will receive a kit of ingredients delivered ahead of the experience as well as pre-made dough. The masterclass is open to consumers across the UK.

Earlier this year Pernod Ricard held online masterclasses for Malfy and Plymouth Gin.

