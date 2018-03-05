Gurjit Degun
Added 22 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Jameson tours UK with 'passport offices'

Jameson, the whiskey brand owned by Pernod Ricard, is touring the UK with "passport offices" ahead of St Patrick's Day.

The activation, created by M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment, encourages people to trial the new Jameson Passport App, which features augmented reality games, guides to bars for celebrating St Patrick’s Day and cocktail recipes.

Visitors will also be able to try a Jameson, Ginger Ale & Lime drink and listen to music.

The campaign kicked off in Shoreditch and Bristol last week and will also be visiting Newcastle, Birmingham, Manchester and Liverpool.

Jameson launched a global TV campaign last week called "Taste, that's why" by TBWA\Dublin, which tells stories about its staff.

