Gurjit Degun
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Jan Gooding named chair at brand-purpose agency Given

Agency client list includes Aviva, Ikea, John Lewis and PepsiCo.

Gooding: will help Given expand domestically and internationally
Jan Gooding, former global inclusion director at Aviva, has joined brand-purpose agency Given as non-executive chair.

She takes over from Clare Fuller, who had been in the position since 2015 and has stepped down for health reasons.

Gooding will help Given – a 10-year-old agency with clients including Aviva, Ikea, John Lewis and PepsiCo – grow domestically and internationally.

Spending almost 10 years at Aviva, Gooding first started working on its brand and customer experience standards. She is also chair of the board of trustees at Stonewall and has been chair of the Publishers Audience Measurement Company for four years.

Gooding said: "There is a lot of chat about brand purpose having had its day. This is true of fake brand purpose and ‘purpose washing’. Now, thanks to pressure from both investors, consumers and the wider climate context, organisations are looking to make deep, structural changes to their operations. This is what true purpose has always been about and is what Given has always been focused on. Not only are they poised for growth, organisations are now poised for advice.

"They are able to execute real change for brands and I hope to help them get organised and resource up. They need to be more famous and it is very exciting to help accelerate their inevitable growth."

Topics

