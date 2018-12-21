Jason Gonsalves leaves Mcgarrybowen London

Jason Gonsalves, chief executive of Mcgarrybowen, has departed after two-and-a-half years.

He made the announcement on Twitter today, saying that he had had an "amazing, exhausting, challenging and rewarding" time at the agency, which is owned by Dentsu Aegis Network. Gonsalves added that "it is now time for a new start".

After two and a half amazing, exhausting, challenging and rewarding years at mcgarrybowen it’s time for a new start and a new adventure. pic.twitter.com/1ocKiMjg6C — jason gonsalves (@jasongonsalves) December 21, 2018

Gonsalves joined Mcgarrybowen in 2016, replacing Rick Hirst as the agency's chief executive. Dentsu Aegis Network is searching for a replacement.

Prior to Mcgarrybowen, Gonsalves had worked at Bartle Bogle Hegarty London for 10 years. He joined BBH as head of engagement planning in 2006, becoming head of strategy two years later and then taking on the chief strategy officer role in 2014.

Before that, Gonsalves worked at John Ayling & Associates, Universal McCann and Michaelides & Bednash.

A spokeswoman for DAN said: "Whilst we are sorry to see Jason go, we respect his decision to step down and would like to thank him for his contribution to Mcgarrybowen over the past two years. We'll be making an announcement on his successor in due course."