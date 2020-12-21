Emmet McGonagle
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Jason Isaacs and Richard Curtis create comedy anti-deforestation spot

Work by Lucky Generals asks people to look at where their pension is being invested.

Richard Curtis’ Make My Money Matter has enlisted Harry Potter actor Jason Isaacs for a campaign highlighting the role of pensions on deforestation.

Created by Lucky Generals, “No nasty surprises” shows Isaacs as he plays Guy Byrne-Wood – the chief executive of a fake business called the Forestry Felling Syndicate (FFS for short).

The actor goes on to thank people for investing their pensions with FFS as they have enabled the business to “destroy more national habitat than [they] ever thought possible, from Alaska to the Amazon, Siberia to Sudan".

It ends with an image of deforestation in action, prompting the tagline: “Do you know where your pension is going?”

The work was directed by David Kerr through Hungry Man, and is supported by social activity. 

“Most of us would be horrified to learn that our pensions are funding companies that destroy rainforests and damage our planet, companies personified by Jason Isaacs’ nasty Guy Byrne-Woods,” Curtis, co-founder of Make My Money Matter, said.

“Yet we know from our own research that the majority (72%) of people do not know whether their pension is invested in line with their values, and that deforestation and environmental degradation continues across the globe.”

According to research from WWF, football fields of forest are destroyed every minute by deforestation, adding up to the equivalent of an area the size of London lost each week.

Curtis added: “This film is a bit of Christmas fun – but also highlights the serious threats we face if we don’t make our money matter – and calls on all UK pension funds to commit to Net Zero targets and deforestation free portfolios. 

“We believe now is the moment for all UK savers to have pensions they can be proud of.”

The campaign encourages people to sign Make My Money Matter’s petition, which urges the pensions industry to commit to Net Zero targets and deforestation free portfolios.

Danny Brooke-Taylor, founder at Lucky Generals, said: “This is a time of year when organisations thank their customers, people and investors for their support; and, of course, that will be especially the case in 2020.

"But we wanted to subvert that tradition with a thank you message that none of us would like to receive, from an organisation that none of us would want to associate with (FFS)."

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Celebrating individuality and nurturing friendships: the Snapchat Generation

Celebrating individuality and nurturing friendships: the Snapchat Generation

Promoted

December 16, 2020
What is the future of publisher monetisation?

What is the future of publisher monetisation?

Promoted

December 16, 2020
Meet the Snapchat Generation

Meet the Snapchat Generation

Promoted

December 15, 2020
Snapping for good: how to tap into Snapchatters’ social conscience

Snapping for good: how to tap into Snapchatters’ social conscience

Promoted

December 15, 2020