Jayanta Jenkins to lead Samsung Mobile creative at Cheil

Cheil has appointed Jayanta Jenkins to the newly created role of global executive creative director for Samsung Mobile.

He will report directly to Cheil’s global chief creative officer, Malcolm Poynton. In the new role, Jenkins will lead the network’s creative direction for Samsung Mobile globally and lead the agency's dedicated creative team.

Jenkins, who has 17 years of industry experience, joins from HP, where he was global executive creative director. He was formerly global group creative director at Twitter and global creative lead at Apple’s Beats by Dre.

He has also held roles at TBWA\Chiat\Day in Los Angeles, where he co-led the rebranding of Gatorade; Wieden & Kennedy, where he created campaigns for Nike as senior art director; and Martin.

"It’s been a long search to find a creative leader who gets what it takes to connect contemporary brands with today’s consumers. Jayanta brings that and more," Poynton said.

"On top of his unique experience working inside global tech companies as well as some of the world’s leading agencies, he’s a great guy. I’m excited to have Jayanta join us as we continue to shake up the landscape of the industry."