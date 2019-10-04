Emmet McGonagle
JCDecaux launches 'life-saving' kiosks in UK cities

They are equipped with defibrillators as well as Wi-Fi and USB charging.

JCDecaux: plans to install 50 kiosks
Outdoor media owner JCDecaux has announced plans to bring kiosks equipped with automated external defibrillators to UK streets.

Launched in collaboration with The Community Heartbeat Trust, each kiosk will also feature an 86-inch digital advertising display, an accessible payphone with free calls to landlines, Wi-Fi, USB charging for mobile devices and a 36-inch interactive touchscreen with wayfinding and council information.

Philip Drye, chief commercial development officer at JCDecaux UK, said: "This innovative street furniture is located in the busiest locations where people are out shopping, commuting and socialising, benefiting residents and tourists, as well as local and national brands.

"As this initiative shows, outdoor advertising can play a key part in communities through the provision of public amenities funded by advertising, including this innovative street furniture with defibrillators, free payphone and wayfinding information."

A total of 50 kiosks will be available in seven cities across the UK, including Cardiff, Glasgow, Manchester and Stoke-on-Trent.

Martin Fagan, national secretary of The Community Heartbeat Trust, added: "Cardiac arrest can happen to anyone at any time and, after calling 999 and doing CPR, using a defibrillator offers the best chance to save a life.

"These defibrillators are straightforward to use, with clear voice instruction prompts that guide the user through the process – so no special training is needed. We would urge everyone to be prepared, be ready and save a life."

