JCDecaux pulls Theresa May ad after CAP advice

Estate agent Marsh & Parsons has had an outdoor ad pulled one day after launch due to fears that it portrayed prime minister Theresa May in a negative light without her permission.

It is the latest in a series of comic ads for Marsh & Parsons that juxtapose descriptions of property with images of people. It was created by Steve Stretton, formerly of Archibald Ingall Stretton, with an agency called Addmustard handling the digital marketing aspects and MC&C handling media planning and buying.

The Committee of Advertising Practice advised JCDecaux that ads "must not unfairly portray or refer to anyone in an adverse way unless that person has given the marketer permission to allow it".

A spokesperson for Marsh & Parsons told Property Industry Eye: "We note that the advert has been withdrawn following a decision made by JCDecaux."

Addmustard chairman and MD Lawrence Hunt told Campaign the overall campaign had performed "massively well" and the latest ad had received "a lot of attention".

Hunt added that Marsh & Parsons has pulled the ad from all media, which Campaign is seeking to clarfiy with Marsh & Parsons.