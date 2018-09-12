Ben Bold
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

JCDecaux reappointed to £280m Network Rail ad contract

Outdoor company will convert all of Network Rail's ad space into digital screens over the next five years.

JCDecaux: Europe's largest indoor ad screen at London Waterloo
JCDecaux: Europe's largest indoor ad screen at London Waterloo

JCDecaux has retained Network Rail's £280m outdoor advertising contract and is committed to converting all of the transport network's advertising space into digital screens over the next five years.

The outdoor operator won the contract, which commences in December, after a competitive tender.

The five-year deal covers all Network Rail-managed stations, including Birmingham New Street, Glasgow Central, London Liverpool Street, London Victoria, London Waterloo and Manchester Piccadilly.

JCDecaux has handled the Network Rail business since 2010 and was responsible for the installation of Europe's largest indoor ad screen at London Waterloo. The company also installed large full-motion screens at London Bridge.

David Biggs, Network Rail Property's managing director, said: "Our new contract with JCDecaux is great news for both passengers and advertisers.

"Nine hundred million journeys start, pass through and end in Network Rail-managed stations every year, making these environments hugely attractive places for brands to execute advertising campaigns."

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

MEDIA
4 ways to innovate

Promoted

Added 42 hours ago

4 ways to innovate

AGENCY
Making the big picture clearer

Promoted

Added 44 hours ago

Making the big picture clearer

MEDIA
In-housing: everything you need to know

Promoted

September 12, 2018

In-housing: everything you need to know

MEDIA
Brand uplift is just a tap, click and brick away

Promoted

September 11, 2018

Brand uplift is just a tap, click and brick away