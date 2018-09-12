JCDecaux reappointed to £280m Network Rail ad contract

JCDecaux: Europe's largest indoor ad screen at London Waterloo

JCDecaux has retained Network Rail's £280m outdoor advertising contract and is committed to converting all of the transport network's advertising space into digital screens over the next five years.

The outdoor operator won the contract, which commences in December, after a competitive tender.

The five-year deal covers all Network Rail-managed stations, including Birmingham New Street, Glasgow Central, London Liverpool Street, London Victoria, London Waterloo and Manchester Piccadilly.

JCDecaux has handled the Network Rail business since 2010 and was responsible for the installation of Europe's largest indoor ad screen at London Waterloo. The company also installed large full-motion screens at London Bridge.

David Biggs, Network Rail Property's managing director, said: "Our new contract with JCDecaux is great news for both passengers and advertisers.

"Nine hundred million journeys start, pass through and end in Network Rail-managed stations every year, making these environments hugely attractive places for brands to execute advertising campaigns."