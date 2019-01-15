JCDecaux UK promotes duo to succeed CEOs Spencer Berwin and Philip Thomas

JCDecaux is promoting two of its senior managers to joint UK chief executives as Spencer Berwin and Philip Thomas step down.

Berwin and Thomas, who have led JCDecaux UK since 2016, will depart at the end of March and become non-executive directors.

In their new roles, reporting directly to global joint chief executive Jean-François Decaux, Berwin and Thomas will work on group projects in the digital and technology space.

They are being replaced by Chris Collins, managing director of rail and retail divisions, and Dallas Wiles, chief commercial officer.

Promotions: Wiles and Collins

Berwin, who has worked at JCDecaux for 27 years, said: "I have had many incredible years at JCDecaux and I am really looking forward to working with Jean-François and Philip on exciting new projects and opportunities for the group. JCDecaux UK is in great shape to accelerate the transformation of the industry and I know that Chris and Dallas and the rest of the JCDecaux team are ready for the challenge."

JCDecaux is maintaining its joint chief executive structure, with each leader responsible for different parts of the business.

Wiles replaces Berwin to lead sales and marketing, while Collins is replacing Thomas with responsibility for JCDecaux’s key clients, including Network Rail, Tesco and Heathrow.

Decaux said: "I have worked with Spencer and Philip for many years and they have been instrumental in developing and delivering our market-leading digital transformation.

"They have secured a fantastic platform for the future, including the contract wins of Network Rail, Heathrow Airport, TfL bus shelters and, more recently, Westfield shopping malls."

Regarding Wiles and Collins, Decaux added: "True to our tradition of promoting internal candidates, I am delighted to appoint Chris and Dallas to the roles of co-chief executives, promoting senior talent from within our company as we look to a new digital trading future and the build-out of our contract wins. These appointments underline the importance of both sides of our business – concession contracts and advertising sales."

JCDecaux is the world’s biggest outdoor company and is led globally by Decaux and his brother, Jean-Charles.