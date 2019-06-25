JD Sports partners Nike for Paris football festival

JD Sports has partnered Nike to host a female-focused football event with DJs, masterclasses and a Women's World Cup screening.

The festival will be focused on female empowerment, although the event won’t exclude men.

It will take place in central Paris on 28 June and is the third in a series of "I am JD" events. From 2pm, guests can listen to DJs, attend a DJing masterclass, customise football kits and join a hip-hop yoga class.



Paris-based female breakdance and football freestyler troupe S3 will demonstrate their skills and will also be teaching attendees how to do trick shots. Hip hop yoga will be led by Sandrine Bridoux, known as French Yogagirl. UK DJ Krystal Roxx, who supported JD in launching its Ibiza Rocks sessions last year, will lead the DJ workshops.

French-Malian singer Aya Nakamura will perform from 6pm, followed by a live screening of the Women’s World Cup quarter finals.



There will also be a giant signing wall so all attendees can make their mark, as well as a paparazzi zone where personalised messages can be recorded and then distributed to screens around the venue.



Tickets for the event were obtained through JD and Nike’s social community and a random draw.



The event was curated by an all-female team at Alter, which is delivering the project.



Richard Moore, chief executive officer at Alter, said: "This event is an opportunity to harness a powerful engagement through the things we know inspire the young, athletic target audience. We want the people attending this event to feel motivated and empowered, and that they can overcome perceived or actual barriers to participating in sport and entertainment."