Jean Lin takes on expanded Dentsu Aegis Network role

Isobar global CEO now takes charge of DAN Creative following exit of Dick van Motman.

Lin: previously served as global CSO and Asia-Pacific CEO at Isobar
Isobar global chief executive Jean Lin has been given an expanded global role. She will now take on additional duties as chief executive of Dentsu Aegis Network Creative, which will now include Isobar, along with Mcgarrybowen and Dentsu Brand Agencies, the network has confirmed.

The move comes after Campaign Asia-Pacific broke the news that Dick van Motman, Dentsu Aegis' global chief executive of creative, is leaving by the end of the year and is now serving as an advisor to executive chairman and chief executive Tim Andree. 

According to Dentsu Aegis spokespeople, Lin will now lead "a world-class creative and experience offering that is tech-enabled and ideas-led to deliver omnichannel experiences at scale across the customer journey."

Lin became global chief executive of Isobar in 2014 after first serving as global chief strategy officer and chief executive of Isobar Asia-Pacific. Her promotion followed the appointment of Mark Cranmer to chairman of Isobar. 

A version of this story first appeared on Campaign Asia-Pacific 

