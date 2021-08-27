Jed Hallam joins Snap as EMEA head of comms planning

Snap has announced the appointment of Jed Hallam as its EMEA head of comms planning in what is a new role.

Hallam will be based in London and report to Will Scougal, director of creative strategy.

He will be a senior member of the strategy team and as well as working with Snap’s global advertising partners, he will also support the business across international markets.

Hallam, who was named as one of Campaign’s top 10 media planners last year, was previously the UK head of IPG Mediabrands' creative practice, Mediabrands Content Studio. Prior to this, he was chief strategy officer at Initiative UK, where he oversaw the agency’s work, the strategy and planning teams, and worked with Lego, Deliveroo, and Converse.

Hallam has also led strategy at Mindshare, where he worked across brands that included Unilever, Nike and 21st Century Fox.

Scougal said: “With Jed’s addition to the team we’re bringing in an innovative and refreshing strategic thinker, with a proven track record as an industry leader, to offer even more support to our partners. In particular, Jed will be focused on strategic narratives and platform positioning among the EMEA comms planning community."

Hallam added: “For my entire adult life I’ve been obsessed with understanding how people communicate, how cultures work and evolve, and how brands can create ideas that add value to the world. In joining the Snap family, I’m bringing all three of those together.

“I have long been a huge fan of Snapchat and the opportunity to work inside the world’s most creative company, and work with and learn from some of the most talented people I’ve ever met is a dream come true.”