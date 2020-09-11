Fayola Douglas
Jeep partners with The O2 for sky-high staycation

Guests will stay in a tent suspended 250 feet above The O2.

Jeep: the tent is attached to one of the yellow pylons of The O2
Jeep has partnered The O2 in London to create a hanging hotel above the entertainment complex, to promote its hybrid Jeep Renegade.

The "Renegade Motel" is a hanging tent, known as a portaledge, suspended almost 250 feet above-ground, located on one of The O2's yellow pylons. Consumers with "a head for heights" can win a one night stay for two people on 18 or 19 September, which will include travel to the motel in a Jeep Renegade.

On arrival, guests will take part in The O2's roofwalk experience, Up at The O2, and dine at a restaurant inside the venue. The experience will provide sleeping bags, breakfast and 24-hour concierge with some features inspired by the plug-in hybrid electric vehicle. These include a wi-fi hotspot, Amazon Alexa connectivity which links to the car and a portable power supply charged by the hybrid vehicle.

Jeep will also be introducing Renegade rooftop motels in a select number of UK city locations. This touring version of the activation will allow guests to stay on the roof of the vehicle in a portable pop-up tent.

Damien Dally, country manager Jeep UK, said: "Jeep has always been known as a brand that enables its drivers to fulfil their outdoor adventures. With the launch of our Renegade 4xe plug-in hybrid we now have a car that makes urban exploring even more accessible.

"By suspending the world's first urban cliff camping Motel on The O2 roof, we're giving Brits a unique opportunity to see and enjoy London from an exhilarating new vantage point. We won't be stopping there, with our Renegade Roof Top Motel we are planning a tour to other well-loved UK cities to offer even more spectacular views."

Performance Communications is delivering the project.

