Jellyfish gobbles up creative shop Social Life

Jellyfish has bought Social Life, a creative agency that specialises in entertainment brand marketing, as the digital performance shop prepares for a growth in addressable TV advertising.

Social Life is based in Shoreditch with offices in Los Angeles and Amsterdam. It has a small team of fewer than 50 people, but has been appointed by Netflix, Apple and Amazon to create content since being founded by former BBC Radio 1 producers Laura-May Coope and Alistair Parrington in 2014.

Jellyfish said Social Life will offer brands a new standard in creative audience engagement amid a transformation in how audiences switch from linear TV to subscriber video-on-demand. Several SVOD services have launched this year, including Apple TV+, Disney+ and BritBox, as alternatives to the more established Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

The purchase marks Jellyfish’s first acquisition since taking an investment from French group Fimalac last month that valued the company at about £500m as it looks to expand globally.

Paul Mead, Jellyfish’s executive director, already sits on the board of Social Life as non-executive director.

Rob Pierre, chief executive of Jellyfish, said: "Social Life is a business that understands the digital ecosystem natively. Like Jellyfish, it’s been built from the ground up, through a deep understanding of the changes in how we consume media."