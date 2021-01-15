Daniel Farey-Jones
Added 4 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Jellyfish nabs effectiveness champion from Adam & Eve/DDB

Tom Roach leaves Omnicom agency after 18 months.

Tom Roach: worked at BBH from 2013 to 2019
Tom Roach: worked at BBH from 2013 to 2019

Jellyfish has poached Adam & Eve/DDB executive strategy director Tom Roach to lead a growing team of brand and communications strategists as vice-president of brand planning.

Roach, who started this month, will work across the digital specialist’s global client portfolio (which includes Disney, Uber and Samsung) and will report to James Parker, chief solutions officer, data and planning.

He said he would draw on his 20 years of experience at major creative agencies such as Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO and Bartle Bogle Hegarty “to help make their work perform even better” and that the opportunity was one he “couldn’t turn down”.

Roach departs Adam & Eve/DDB after fewer than 18 months there. He was hired from BBH to work alongside the agency's head of effectiveness, Les Binet, and "champion creativity’s role in driving effectiveness”.

Roach added: “Jellyfish have huge ambitions [and] as a partner that drives brand performance across the entire modern marketing landscape I don't think there's anyone out there that can match them. There's so much I can learn here, especially around getting brand and performance marketing working better together.”

Jellyfish, which is investing in the potential for huge growth in addressable TV advertising, highlighted Roach’s multiple IPA Effectiveness award wins.

Parker said: “The industry is going through another cycle of change but history tells us creative thinking is always the differentiating factor for the winning brands.”

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Goodbye 2020, hello 2021: five lessons for the year ahead and beyond

Goodbye 2020, hello 2021: five lessons for the year ahead and beyond

Promoted

Added 21 hours ago
What do you want to ask the nation about its future?

What do you want to ask the nation about its future?

Promoted

Added 22 hours ago
Best practice on TikTok

Best practice on TikTok

Promoted

Added 27 hours ago
The six pandemic opportunities – and how to grasp them

The six pandemic opportunities – and how to grasp them

Promoted

January 13, 2021