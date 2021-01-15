Jellyfish nabs effectiveness champion from Adam & Eve/DDB

Jellyfish has poached Adam & Eve/DDB executive strategy director Tom Roach to lead a growing team of brand and communications strategists as vice-president of brand planning.

Roach, who started this month, will work across the digital specialist’s global client portfolio (which includes Disney, Uber and Samsung) and will report to James Parker, chief solutions officer, data and planning.

He said he would draw on his 20 years of experience at major creative agencies such as Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO and Bartle Bogle Hegarty “to help make their work perform even better” and that the opportunity was one he “couldn’t turn down”.

Roach departs Adam & Eve/DDB after fewer than 18 months there. He was hired from BBH to work alongside the agency's head of effectiveness, Les Binet, and "champion creativity’s role in driving effectiveness”.

Roach added: “Jellyfish have huge ambitions [and] as a partner that drives brand performance across the entire modern marketing landscape I don't think there's anyone out there that can match them. There's so much I can learn here, especially around getting brand and performance marketing working better together.”

Jellyfish, which is investing in the potential for huge growth in addressable TV advertising, highlighted Roach’s multiple IPA Effectiveness award wins.

Parker said: “The industry is going through another cycle of change but history tells us creative thinking is always the differentiating factor for the winning brands.”