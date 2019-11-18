Staff
Jellyfish's Rob Pierre to chair judging for Campaign Media Awards 2020

Awards recognise media ideas, innovation, strategic thinking and commercial excellence.

Pierre: previously a judge at Campaign Media Awards
Rob Pierre, chief executive and founder of Jellyfish, will be chair of judges at the 2020 Campaign Media Awards.

Entries have opened for the awards, which reward ideas, innovation, strategic thinking and commercial excellence in UK and international media.

The early-bird deadline for entries is 16 January. Judging will take place during March and the awards will be unveiled at a black-tie dinner on 1 April in London.

Pierre founded Jellyfish in 2005 and has previously been a judge at the Campaign Media Awards.

His agency, which he prefers to call a digital partner to clients, has grown rapidly, thanks to the boom in search advertising.

Jellyfish took investment from France’s Fimalac group earlier this month in a deal that put a £500m valuation on the expanded, 1,100-strong business, which will absorb Tradelab, a Fimalac subsidiary.

Pierre said: "As the founder of a digital-first business, it’s an absolute privilege to be asked to chair the Campaign Media Awards. For me, it truly demonstrates Campaign’s commitment to representing our fast-moving media landscape.

"What I’m most looking forward to is reviewing the work. Above anything, it’s the work that acts as an indicator of the industry’s direction of travel. For those businesses that are doing something different and succeeding, these really are the awards to win."

At the 2019 Campaign Media Awards, PG One, Publicis Groupe’s specialist Procter & Gamble unit, won Agency Team of the Year, The Guardian picked up Commercial Team of the Year, and Goodstuff Communications was awarded the Grand Prix for Hiscox’s "The honeypot poster network".

To find more information about the 2020 Campaign Media Awards, contact: sarah.fournier@haymarket.com or visit http://www.campaignmediaawards.com.

