Jeremy Clarkson delighted to be called a 'f***er' in new Amazon Prime Video campaign

Jeremy Clarkson is fronting a new Amazon Prime Video series in which he documents the highs, lows and Lamborghini tractors involved in becoming a farmer.

The campaign promotes Jeremy Clarkson’s newest adventure – buying and running a farm
Love him or hate him, no-one can deny Jeremy Clarkson has a wicked sense of humour, which is why he was so tickled by a new ad campaign calling him a “f***er.” 

In this case, however, the F-bomb in question is “farmer”, with Clarkson fronting an Amazon Prime Video series in which he documents the highs, lows and Lamborghini tractors involved in becoming a farmer. 

Created by Jess Purchon, Britney Beeby and Harriet Stockwell at Forever Beta, the show follows Clarkson as he attempts to manage his own farm, complete with teaser posters of the former Top Gear host resplendent in flat cap and accompanied by sheep. 

Launched today (Monday), the campaign will begin by featuring unbranded posters across the UK, Netherlands and Nordic region. Farmer Clarkson will also star in a Monty Python-esqe animation, in which he is shown receiving a crown made from carrots and trekking knee-deep through salad. 

Although initially briefed just for the Nordic region, both Amazon Prime Video and Clarkson himself loved the idea so much the campaign was expanded to include the Netherlands and the UK. 

Paulo Areas, chief creative officer at Forever Beta said: “Clarkson isn’t everyone’s cup of tea so when we heard he’d bought the farm, we knew it could cheer a lot of people up. Inspired by his controversial persona the f***er campaign was born.”

