Jeremy Craigen to leave Innocean after four years

He previously worked at DDB for 25 years.

Jeremy Craigen: leaving Innocean

Jeremy Craigen, global chief creative officer at Innocean, is leaving the company.

The move follows a restructure of the agency’s marketing, sales and advertising strategy to a regional level.

Craigen has worked at Innocean for four years, during which time he set up Innocean’s Berlin agency as its European creative hub.

He previously worked at DDB for 25 years and left in 2015.

Craigen said: "I’m sad to be leaving Innocean. I’ve really enjoyed my four years here, putting them on the creative map globally, bringing in amazing talent in to the network and making new friends around the world and experiencing different cultures.

"I know I’ve left it in a healthier position, creatively, than when I first arrived. I have laid the foundations for a serious creative network. And I feel the best is yet to come. I wish them well."

