Jeremy Ellis to leave TUI after 27 years

Ellis has been at TUI, formerly called Thomson Holidays, since joining as a graduate in 1991. He has held a succession of product development, CRM and marketing roles, and was promoted to his current position in September 2015.

He will be replaced by Katie McAlister, currently digital director group and northern region, who will join the board as chief marketing officer on 1 June. McAlister has herself spent 19 years at the company, in digital and commercial roles.

Ellis plans to take some time off before deciding on his next career move.

Ellis was responsible for campaigns including "Simon the ogre" (above) and "Bear", both by BMB, and for launching the TUI brand in the UK last autumn with an ad from Y&R London (below).

In 1995, Ellis led the product development team at Thomson that launched the first ever no-frills holiday product to be sold online. In 2008, he worked on the creaton of Tui's Sensatori resort concept.

Writing for Campaign last week, Ellis argued that marketers needed to be able put themselves in the shoes of consumers, while also speaking the commercial language of their business.