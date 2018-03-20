Simon Gwynn
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Jeremy Ellis to leave TUI after 27 years

TUI's UK and Ireland marketing and customer experience director Jeremy Ellis will leave the holiday company at the end of May.

Jeremy Ellis to leave TUI after 27 years

Ellis has been at TUI, formerly called Thomson Holidays, since joining as a graduate in 1991. He has held a succession of product development, CRM and marketing roles, and was promoted to his current position in September 2015.

He will be replaced by Katie McAlister, currently digital director group and northern region, who will join the board as chief marketing officer on 1 June. McAlister has herself spent 19 years at the company, in digital and commercial roles.

Ellis plans to take some time off before deciding on his next career move.

Ellis was responsible for campaigns including "Simon the ogre" (above) and "Bear", both by BMB, and for launching the TUI brand in the UK last autumn with an ad from Y&R London (below).

In 1995, Ellis led the product development team at Thomson that launched the first ever no-frills holiday product to be sold online. In 2008, he worked on the creaton of Tui's Sensatori resort concept.

Writing for Campaign last week, Ellis argued that marketers needed to be able put themselves in the shoes of consumers, while also speaking the commercial language of their business.

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

BRANDS
A marketer's guide to the GDPR

Promoted

March 20, 2018

A marketer's guide to the GDPR

MEDIA
"It's not just about broadcasting anymore": how brands can cut through the £500bn sports market

Promoted

March 19, 2018

"It's not just about broadcasting anymore": how brands can cut through the £500bn sports market

MEDIA
Welcome to the era of data native businesses

Promoted

March 16, 2018

Welcome to the era of data native businesses

MEDIA
GDPR: best creative idea ever?

Promoted

March 16, 2018

GDPR: best creative idea ever?