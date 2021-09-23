Shauna Lewis
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Jessica Alba returns in Mother’s latest 'Dubai presents' film trailer

Zac Efron also features in series of trailers by Mother and Dubai Tourism.

Jessica Alba stars in the series of trailers set in Dubai, along with Zac Efron
Jessica Alba stars in the series of trailers set in Dubai, along with Zac Efron

Dubai Tourism and Mother have released their latest "trailer" in the “Dubai presents” series starring Jessica Alba.

Mimicking every blockbuster trailer out there, “Dubai presents: a captivating saga” showcases the rolling sand dunes of the titular destination, boasts “majestic” five-star reviews, and “unrivalled camel trekking” in place of the credits.

Directed by Craig Gillespie via production company MJZ, Alba stars as an aviator in 1950s Dubai, searching for meaning and unsurprisingly, discovering the beauty of the city as she goes.

Shot on location, the trailer will run on digital platforms, in cinema and on TV. It will be available in 27 global markets in 15 languages.

The trailer debuts as the city prepares to celebrate the UAE’s Golden Jubilee and the start of Expo 2020 Dubai in October 2021, an international exhibition intended to showcase its accomplishments.

This is the fourth trailer in the global campaign. The most recent trailer, "Dubai presents: A brand new you", had Efron in the starring role and developing a cooler, more tranquil version of himself in the city.

The creative director was Peter Nashel.

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Top, left, clockwise: Elspeth Watson, David Oku, Joe Joiner, Kieron Lewis

2071: the future of work... through a creative lens

Promoted

Added 7 hours ago
10 ways to end sexism in marketing

10 ways to end sexism in marketing

Promoted

September 20, 2021
7 ways TikTok works for brands

7 ways TikTok works for brands

Promoted

September 20, 2021
An autumn harvest of TV’s top ads

An autumn harvest of TV’s top ads

Promoted

September 13, 2021