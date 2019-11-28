Gurjit Degun
Jessica Myers joins Metro Bank as marketing chief

She has been at RBS for three years.

Metro Bank: Myers will work with Mr President and Goodstuff
Metro Bank has hired Royal Bank of Scotland’s head of brand management, Jessica Myers, as brand and marketing director.

In the newly created role, she will handle the Metro Bank brand and marketing strategy, and work with its agencies Mr President and Goodstuff Communications.

Paul Riseborough, chief commercial officer at Metro Bank, said: "As we approach our 10-year anniversary as a business, we have lots to be proud of, not least being rated number one for personal customer service and growing to nearly two million customers.

"Jess will play an important role in helping us develop our brand and marketing strategy, ensuring we continue to bring competition to the market."

Myers has been at RBS for the past five years and was responsible for its 10 brands. Before that, she worked at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia in Sydney and American Express.

She said: "I’m impressed with how the bank has established its personality within the sector and, in my new role, I’m looking forward to helping evolve the brand as Metro Bank continues to win more customers and shake up the UK banking scene."

