Jicwebs and Tag to align UK and US brand safety and anti-fraud measures

Tag, the Trustworthy Accountability Group, will take the long-term lead on fighting fraud, malware and piracy, while Jicwebs will continue to drive brand safety efforts in the UK.

However, Tag will now endorse the Jicwebs Digital Trading Standards Group’s Brand Safety initiative to companies active in the UK market.

The alignment will roll out in three stages:

Jicwebs will offer Tag registration in the UK market and introduce Tag’s Certified Against Malware and Certified Against Piracy initiatives into the UK; Jicwebs’ existing anti-fraud programmes will be merged into TAG’s Certified Against Fraud programme by the end of 2018; and Tag’s and Jicwebs’ brand safety initiatives will be aligned by 2019. Until this combined programme is in place, Tag will endorse and promote the Jicwebs version to all existing and future members trading or seeking to trade in the UK.

Richard Foan, chair of Jicwebs, said it "makes sense to create a consistent approach across the UK and the US" and that this is what many from both the buy- and sell-side want.

"Initially, the partnership will offer a practical way for companies operating in the UK market to buy and benefit from both Tag’s and Jicwebs’ products, with the ultimate aim to fuse the best bits from both approaches to create a 'super' programme that maximises brand safety and minimises fraud," Foan added.