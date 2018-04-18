Jeremy Lee
Added 13 minutes ago
How long?
1 minute

Jo Coombs quits OgilvyOne

Jo Coombs, the chief executive of OgilvyOne, is leaving the agency after 15 years.

Jo Coombs: leaving OgilvyOne
Jo Coombs: leaving OgilvyOne

Staff at OgilvyOne were notified of the decision this afternoon. She resigned earlier this year and her departure is not linked to the consultation period that Ogilvy UK has been put on ahead of the consolidation of all its sub-brands into one P&L. She leaves at the end of next month and is expected to remain in the industry.

Coombs re-joined Ogilvy in 2003 after working at Wunderman and Y&R Europe, and became managing director in 2012 and chief executive in early 2016.

She said: "I have loved my time at Ogilvy. I have been lucky to work with so many brilliant, smart, funny people, wonderful brands and first class clients. And most importantly, we’ve made some incredible work over the years, of which I am very proud.

"Having achieved more than I could have ever imagined, now seems a good time for me to move on to my next challenge. I wish Ogilvy the best of luck with its plans for the future."

Ogilvy will be announcing its new leadership team in the coming weeks, which will include familiar Ogilvy names as well as some new faces, Campaign reported yesterday.

Paul O’Donnell, chairman of Ogilvy EMEA, added: "Jo has added great value to the OgilvyOne business over the years and has been a pleasure to work with, both for our clients and our talent. I’d like to thank her on behalf of all of us for all that she’s done for Ogilvy – and, of course, wish her all the best for her next venture."

 

 

 

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

MEDIA
How to master mobile and GDPR

Promoted

Added 6 hours ago

How to master mobile and GDPR

MEDIA
McDonald's 'Big Mac' makes a big impression

Promoted

Added 8 hours ago

McDonald's 'Big Mac' makes a big impression

MEDIA
Why we need more heroes in the mobile age

Promoted

Added 9 hours ago

Why we need more heroes in the mobile age

AGENCY
Alistair King (right, with James Barty): “We’re in the right place at the right time”

Promoted

Added 23 hours ago

World's leading independent agencies: ambitiously independent