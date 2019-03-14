Jo Malone hosts crafty event to promote Blossoms range

Jo Malone is set to host an interactive experience featuring sound and light installations and a range of workshops.

The British perfume and scented candle brand, owned by Estée Lauder Companies, will be taking over Victoria House in Bloomsbury, London, to showcase the limited-edition Blossoms range.

Guests will be able to take part in marbling workshops to create a unique boxes or learn glass tinting to decorate Jo Malone candle jars. There will also be a Jo Malone London Blossoms Bar.

The event will take place on 29 and 30 March and is being delivered by Jo Malone in-house.