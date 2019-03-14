Daniel Mackenzie
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Jo Malone hosts crafty event to promote Blossoms range

Guests will be able to decorate boxes and candle jars.

Jo Malone is set to host an interactive experience featuring sound and light installations and a range of workshops.

The British perfume and scented candle brand, owned by Estée Lauder Companies, will be taking over Victoria House in Bloomsbury, London, to showcase the limited-edition Blossoms range.

Guests will be able to take part in marbling workshops to create a unique boxes or learn glass tinting to decorate Jo Malone candle jars. There will also be a Jo Malone London Blossoms Bar.

The event will take place on 29 and 30 March and is being delivered by Jo Malone in-house.

