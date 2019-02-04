Jo Rigby to lead global business development and marketing at MediaCom

MediaCom has appointed Jo Rigby, formerly in a similar role at Vizeum, as global head of marketing and new business.

She succeeds Vincent Rebeix, who has taken the role of chief operating officer at MediaCom France.

Rigbywill be reponsible for co-ordinating the network’s new-business and marketing teams, and help develop its prospect and pitch marketing, collateral and contact strategies.

She will work in partnership with Chris Binns, global chief strategy officer, business development, and will report to worldwide chief operating officer Toby Jenner.

Jenner said: "We are absolutely delighted to have Jo join our team at MediaCom. With more than 20 years’ experience in the industry, we are confident that she will provide excellent leadership and will continue our recent track record of welcoming new clients to the MediaCom family."