Joan Collins tells consumers to 'ditch and switch' in social spot for Three

Campaign launches today on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.


Three has recruited four-time divorcee Joan Collins in a campaign that encourages consumers to dump their mobile network and switch to Three.

It coincides with an industry-wide change: from this week, mobile customers can switch networks simply by sending a free text message.

The film, created by Gravity Road, features Collins on a yacht in St Tropez, France, saying: "I’ve never settled for anyone or anything which didn’t float my boat… It’s now easier than ever to switch. So, darling, if they’re not satisfying you, then just… ghost them. So, take control – ditch and switch to Three."

It was created by Sophie Cullinane and directed by Chris Faith. 

Shadi Halliwell, chief marketing officer at Three, said: "We could all do with being a little more ‘Joan’ and not settling for anything less. And now is the time to take action – it’s never been easier to switch networks. 

"With the launch of 5G on the horizon and two awards in our cabinet – Best Network for Data [Mobile Choice Awards 2018] and Best Network for Roaming [uSwitch Awards 2019] – Three is the obvious choice."

Collins, 86, married Maxwell Reed in 1952 and was divorced four years later. She entered one marriage in each of the next three decades and they lasted eight, 11 and two years respectively. In 2002, she married Percy Gibson and they remain married today.

She said: "It took me a long time to find ‘the one’ because I was never ever going to settle for second best. The relationship you have with your mobile network shouldn’t be any different – when you start to feel unloved, dissatisfied and you can’t see past those niggles, it’s time to move on, darling."

