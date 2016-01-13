Job description: Marketing co-ordinator

Marketing co-ordinators help with the execution of marketing strategies and campaigns. Often reporting to the marketing manager, marketing co-ordinators provide general administrative support, track sales data, organise promotions and events and research competitor products.

They also update websites, social media channels and internal databases. Frequently an entry level position, the role of marketing co-ordinator is most commonly seen in the private sector. However, marketing co-ordinators are also found in some public sector bodies and charities.

In this article:

The day-to-day

Usually, a marketing co-ordinator will:

Research and gather information for the marketing team, such as product information or sales data

Co-ordinate marketing projects and activities

Prepare regular marketing reports by collecting and analysing sales data

Conduct background research on competitors and markets

Monitor and control key indicators of the organisation’s impact and financial health

Represent the company at external events and publicity opportunities

Organise events such as trade shows and conferences

Act as the main point of contact for external agencies such as web designers, artwork and printing suppliers

Provide administrative support by making and answering phone calls and arranging internal meetings

Updating and writing content for websites, social media channels, newsletters and press releases

Assist with the production of marketing material by sourcing images and proofreading text

Assist with the management of the marketing budget; for example, through processing invoices

Key skills

Communication skills: As a marketing co-ordinator you will need an excellent command of written English. But confidence in spoken English also needs to be high as you will often be the first point of contact outsiders have with the marketing department, as well as having to present ideas to others.

As a marketing co-ordinator you will need an excellent command of written English. But confidence in spoken English also needs to be high as you will often be the first point of contact outsiders have with the marketing department, as well as having to present ideas to others. Multi-tasking: The ability to multi-task and meet different deadlines with minimal supervision is paramount.

The ability to multi-task and meet different deadlines with minimal supervision is paramount. IT skills: Proficiency in IT applications such as Adobe Photoshop and MS applications will be expected.

Proficiency in IT applications such as Adobe Photoshop and MS applications will be expected. Administrative skills: Marketing co-ordinators undertake a lot of the marketing team’s day-to-day tasks including answering the phone, arranging meetings and gathering information.

Benefits

Career progression : By building up enough experience as a marketing co-ordinator, you will be well placed to progress to more challenging roles in marketing, such as the role of a marketing manager.

By building up enough experience as a marketing co-ordinator, you will be well placed to progress to more challenging roles in marketing, such as the role of a marketing manager. Good salary: The pay is relatively good, with perks such as bonuses and other benefits often also provided.

The pay is relatively good, with perks such as bonuses and other benefits often also provided. Varied role: The role involves working on a wide range of tasks, so you’ll seldom feel bored. Taking on new tasks on a regular basis will widen your knowledge and keep you engaged, enabling you to challenge yourself and expand your career growth potential.

Qualifications

Most marketing co-ordinator jobs have a preference for graduates. Marketing, business or advertising are among the best suited subjects. But some posts only require GCSEs, with A-C grades in English, maths and science. A willingness to study for a career qualification, from, for example, the Chartered Institute of Marketing, can be advantageous.

Relevant experience

Marketing co-ordinator is often an entry-level role. But prior experience in marketing, of up to two or three years, is sometimes sought. Experience in sales, such as telesales, can be looked upon favourably by employers.

Salary

£24,000 - £32,000 per annum.

Hours

Typical Working Hours: 9:00am - 5:30pm

Standard office hours of 9:00am-5.30pm. Marketing co-ordinators will also be expected to attend the events they help to organise. Some jobs in this field ask for a clean driving licence.

Career opportunities

Your next steps may include: