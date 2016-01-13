Job description: Marketing co-ordinator

Marketing co-ordinators help with the execution of marketing strategies and campaigns. Often reporting to the marketing manager, marketing co-ordinators provide general administrative support, track sales data, organise promotions and events and research competitor products.
They also update websites, social media channels and internal databases. Frequently an entry level position, the role of marketing co-ordinator is most commonly seen in the private sector. However, marketing co-ordinators are also found in some public sector bodies and charities.
In this article:
The day-to-day
Usually, a marketing co-ordinator will:
- Research and gather information for the marketing team, such as product information or sales data
- Co-ordinate marketing projects and activities
- Prepare regular marketing reports by collecting and analysing sales data
- Conduct background research on competitors and markets
- Monitor and control key indicators of the organisation’s impact and financial health
- Represent the company at external events and publicity opportunities
- Organise events such as trade shows and conferences
- Act as the main point of contact for external agencies such as web designers, artwork and printing suppliers
- Provide administrative support by making and answering phone calls and arranging internal meetings
- Updating and writing content for websites, social media channels, newsletters and press releases
- Assist with the production of marketing material by sourcing images and proofreading text
- Assist with the management of the marketing budget; for example, through processing invoices
Key skills
- Communication skills: As a marketing co-ordinator you will need an excellent command of written English. But confidence in spoken English also needs to be high as you will often be the first point of contact outsiders have with the marketing department, as well as having to present ideas to others.
- Multi-tasking: The ability to multi-task and meet different deadlines with minimal supervision is paramount.
- IT skills: Proficiency in IT applications such as Adobe Photoshop and MS applications will be expected.
- Administrative skills: Marketing co-ordinators undertake a lot of the marketing team’s day-to-day tasks including answering the phone, arranging meetings and gathering information.
Benefits
- Career progression: By building up enough experience as a marketing co-ordinator, you will be well placed to progress to more challenging roles in marketing, such as the role of a marketing manager.
- Good salary: The pay is relatively good, with perks such as bonuses and other benefits often also provided.
- Varied role: The role involves working on a wide range of tasks, so you’ll seldom feel bored. Taking on new tasks on a regular basis will widen your knowledge and keep you engaged, enabling you to challenge yourself and expand your career growth potential.
Qualifications
Most marketing co-ordinator jobs have a preference for graduates. Marketing, business or advertising are among the best suited subjects. But some posts only require GCSEs, with A-C grades in English, maths and science. A willingness to study for a career qualification, from, for example, the Chartered Institute of Marketing, can be advantageous.
Relevant experience
Marketing co-ordinator is often an entry-level role. But prior experience in marketing, of up to two or three years, is sometimes sought. Experience in sales, such as telesales, can be looked upon favourably by employers.
Salary
£24,000 - £32,000 per annum.
Hours
Standard office hours of 9:00am-5.30pm. Marketing co-ordinators will also be expected to attend the events they help to organise. Some jobs in this field ask for a clean driving licence.
Career opportunities
Your next steps may include:
Browse marketing co-ordinator vacancies
A marketing co-ordinator's perspective
"As co-ordinator I support my team in producing marketing materials, providing creative input whilst helping to keep everything on time and on budget. Each job is different and I particularly enjoy the opportunity to build relationships with a wide variety of internal and external stakeholders.
"The variety means I’m constantly learning new things, which can be challenging at times, and it helps to be organised. But it’s also brilliant to be part of a supportive team that is helping to explain our services simply and clearly."
- Aimee Reeves, marketing co-ordinator, Coventry Building Society