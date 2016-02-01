Job description: Marketing director

Marketing directors are responsible for their company’s marketing and communications strategies, as well as overall branding and image. They prepare annual marketing plans, create a calendar of campaigns and events, set the marketing budget and analyse the market and competitors. They guide a marketing department, including the work of marketing managers. Marketing directors are most commonly employed by private sector companies but they can also work for charities and public bodies.

In this article:

The day-to-day

Usually, a marketing director will:

Plan and execute a marketing strategy for the organisation and for new and existing products or services

Oversee the implementation of the marketing strategy

Develop a brand strategy

Set and administer an annual marketing budget

Create and manage a calendar of events such as webinars, conferences and thought leadership contributions

Guide the day-to-day activities of the marketing team and marketing manager

Continually review changes to the market, consumer trends and the activities of competitors, adjusting the marketing plan if necessary

Provide tools and materials to enable the sales team to function effectively

Manage and refine the organisation’s social media presence

Manage and measure marketing campaign costs

Report on the effectiveness of marketing campaigns using pre-determined KPIs

Utilise data for marketing campaigns, interrogating the organisation’s databases and external data

Identify new business opportunities

Conduct market research studies

Negotiate with media agencies and secure agreements on the production of promotional materials

Key skills

Strong project management and people management: You will oversee the marketing department and guide its day-to-day operations, so you’ll be recruiting, supervising and mentoring members of the marketing team.

You will oversee the marketing department and guide its day-to-day operations, so you’ll be recruiting, supervising and mentoring members of the marketing team. Leadership and influencing: The role of a marketing director is a creative one, so it’s crucial that you present yourself as a good communicator. You will often report directly to the chief executive and portray your vision and ideas to the executive team. You will also be leading and directing the work of others. Being a marketing director also involves constant networking and representing your organisation to outsiders.

The role of a marketing director is a creative one, so it’s crucial that you present yourself as a good communicator. You will often report directly to the chief executive and portray your vision and ideas to the executive team. You will also be leading and directing the work of others. Being a marketing director also involves constant networking and representing your organisation to outsiders. Data analysis: The role calls for continual analysis of market trends and the positioning of competitors. This analysis provides the foundation for marketing strategies. Much of this analysis is done by drilling down into data around customer behaviour and experiences, so you need to be up to speed on these techniques.

Benefits

Attractive remuneration package: One of the highest paid roles in the world is that of a marketing director. And many organisations would also offer you additional benefits as part of your remuneration package, which may include a company car, a bonus or commission scheme, a generous company pension contribution, and shares in the company.

One of the highest paid roles in the world is that of a marketing director. And many organisations would also offer you additional benefits as part of your remuneration package, which may include a company car, a bonus or commission scheme, a generous company pension contribution, and shares in the company. Flexible working: Many organisations would offer you the opportunity to work flexible to help you achieve a work/life balance while meeting the high demands of the role. This may include remote working such as working from home or from alternate locations.

Many organisations would offer you the opportunity to work flexible to help you achieve a work/life balance while meeting the high demands of the role. This may include remote working such as working from home or from alternate locations. Leadership development: The role of a marketing director allows you to hone and develop your leadership and management skills while overseeing a team of executives. You will have the opportunity to make crucial and impactful decisions.

Qualifications

At least an undergraduate degree is normally expected for the role of a marketing director, with marketing or business studies being the most preferable subjects. Many employers also look favourably upon applicants with an MBA or other Master’s degree qualification. Some organisations require their marketing director to be a chartered marketer, accredited by the Chartered Institute of Marketing.

Relevant experience

A minimum of eight to 10 years’ experience in marketing is expected for the role of a marketing director. Quite often, marketing directors are promoted from roles of head of marketing or marketing manager.

Salary

Marketing directors can expect a salary ranging from £45,000 per annum to £100,000 per annum, depending on the organisation and your level of experience.

Hours

Typical Working Hours: 9:00am - 5:30pm

Formal office hours are 9:00am-5.30pm but are normally longer in reality, as marketing directors are a regular presence at out-of-hours networking events. A willingness to travel, at home and overseas, is usually expected.

Career opportunities

Your next steps may include:

A marketing director's perspective

The job involves oversight of all trade, consumer and brand marketing activity around the world. I have the responsibility of directing the Pukka brand to places and in ways that match the aspirations and vision of the business. The challenge is to continually keep us way ahead of our competition and to stay true to the values of the business and the expectations of our fans.



I love working with an immensely talented team and exploring the limits of what can be achieved across multiple digital, experiential and social platforms. Working on, for and with a brand I love and admire in equal measure.

- Neil Fox, marketing director at Pukka Herbs