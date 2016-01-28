Promoted
Campaign Jobs
Campaign Jobs
Added 6 hours ago
How long?
2-3 minutes

Job description: Marketing officer

Marketing officers help create and deliver marketing strategies and campaigns for their company. Find out more about what it takes to be a marketing officer. Could it be the career choice for you?

Job description: Marketing officer

Marketing officers normally work directly under a leading role such as marketing manager or director but may also manage a marketing assistant or co-ordinator. Marketing officers are found in a wide variety of businesses. In addition to private sector companies, they can be employed by universities, charities, arts organisations, private schools and public sector bodies.

In this article:

The day-to-day

Usually a marketing officer will:

  • Plan, prepare and manage the publication and distribution of publicity materials
  • Devise marketing campaigns
  • Organise a calendar of marketing events, such as dinners, promotions, exhibitions, product launches, workshops, open days or fundraising activities
  • Represent the company at events
  • Undertake market research and establish the best way to reach target groups
  • Write, edit and proofread marketing material for use in different channels
  • Oversee and update the website(s)
  • Develop and communicate through the organisation’s CRM (Customer Relationship Management) system
  • Coordinate with outside agencies, for example designers, to produce marketing material such as stationery and web pages
  • Line manage a marketing assistant or coordinator
  • Analyse the impact of marketing campaigns and prepare measurement reports
  • Write press releases and communicate with the media

Key skills

  • Writing skills: Among the key skills a marketing officer needs to have is the ability to write copy. The medium will be varied – the web, email, brochures, newsletters, press releases – but all require engaging copy for them to successfully convey marketing messages.
  • Management and delegation skills: Often as a marketing officer you will have to manage others in the marketing team and delegate work to them.
  • Networking and communication skills: You will have to represent your company at events and be comfortable talking to potential customers, opinion formers and suppliers.

Benefits

  • Competitive salary: Marketing officers earn relatively high salaries. You can earn bonuses, commissions and profit-sharing incentives based on the profits of the companies.
  • Transferable job skills: Marketing officers also learn valuable transferable job skills which they can use in future positions. These skills can help you to progress on to director and vice president positions in future.
  • Varied work: Marketing officers get to work on a wider variety of activities from copywriting and PR to running campaigns and events. 
  • Networking opportunities: You would have the opportunity to interact with different departments within the organisation, allowing you to build connections and a solid reputation.

Qualifications

You will most likely need a degree, preferably in marketing, business, journalism or English. Sometimes, employers can be swayed by extensive experience in marketing rather than academic qualifications. Having an employment-related qualification from the Chartered Institute of Marketing, or the intention to study for one, will count in your favour too.

Relevant experience

The role of a marketing officer is not an entry-level role and some experience in a marketing or communications department will be expected. Experience in the sector you aim to work in – education, finance or the theatre, for example, can be a great help. The very least that will be expected is experience in a customer-focused role.

Do you have what it takes? Find your next marketing officer role now 

Salary

£20,000 - £40,000 per annum. The top salaries for marketing officer roles tend to be in the private sector, especially financial services.

Hours

Typical Working Hours: 9:00am - 5:00pm

Standard office hours of 9:00am - 5:00pm apply but flexible working is often expected. Occasional evening and weekend working will be necessary.

A marketing officer's perspective

"I love the variety of the role of being a marketing officer. One day I am copy-editing, the next designing, talking to clients and engaging in day to day negotiations. It can be challenging collating so much information from so many different people; everyone is a critic. So you have to balance the requests, and come out with a clear image and message. But when it works, the feeling of seeing your work out in the public is amazing."

- Mirren Mcleod, Marketing Consultant (previously marketing officer), Leonard Cheshire Disability

Career opportunities

Your next steps may include:

Browse your career opportunities here

Topics

Wonderful Workplaces articles

AGENCY
What 'superpowers' do you need to join Elmwood?

What 'superpowers' do you need to join Elmwood?

Promoted

April 03, 2019
AGENCY
Ogilvy: The real apprentice experience

Ogilvy: The real apprentice experience

Promoted

May 23, 2019
AGENCY
What is the future for AI careers?

What is the future for AI careers?

Promoted

April 02, 2019
AGENCY
What should you look for when hiring planners?

What should you look for when hiring planners?

Promoted

April 30, 2019
AGENCY
What is it like to work at JKR?

What is it like to work at JKR?

Promoted

February 11, 2019
AGENCY
What is it like to work at Bray Leino Events?

What is it like to work at Bray Leino Events?

Promoted

December 19, 2018
AGENCY
Meet Saatchi & Saatchi's new hire: John-Paul Li, Daniel Marks Planning Academy

Meet Saatchi & Saatchi's new hire: John-Paul Li, Daniel Marks Planning Academy

Promoted

December 10, 2018

Powered by 

Visit the Campaign Jobs Wonderful Workplaces in Marketing hub page for insider insight into what it's like to work at different organisations in the creative, media, marketing and advertising industry. Get a range of career advice and learn from recruitment experts in your sector.

Follow #WonderfulWorkplaces on Twitter

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now

Got a story to tell?

To discuss working with Campaign Jobs to support your recruitment campaign, please call Jayne Larch on 020 8267 8320 or email jayne.larch@haymarket.com




Follow us