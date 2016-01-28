Job description: Marketing officer

Marketing officers normally work directly under a leading role such as marketing manager or director but may also manage a marketing assistant or co-ordinator. Marketing officers are found in a wide variety of businesses. In addition to private sector companies, they can be employed by universities, charities, arts organisations, private schools and public sector bodies.

In this article:

The day-to-day

Usually a marketing officer will:

Plan, prepare and manage the publication and distribution of publicity materials

Devise marketing campaigns

Organise a calendar of marketing events, such as dinners, promotions, exhibitions, product launches, workshops, open days or fundraising activities

Represent the company at events

Undertake market research and establish the best way to reach target groups

Write, edit and proofread marketing material for use in different channels

Oversee and update the website(s)

Develop and communicate through the organisation’s CRM (Customer Relationship Management) system

Coordinate with outside agencies, for example designers, to produce marketing material such as stationery and web pages

Line manage a marketing assistant or coordinator

Analyse the impact of marketing campaigns and prepare measurement reports

Write press releases and communicate with the media

Key skills

Writing skills: Among the key skills a marketing officer needs to have is the ability to write copy. The medium will be varied – the web, email, brochures, newsletters, press releases – but all require engaging copy for them to successfully convey marketing messages.

Management and delegation skills: Often as a marketing officer you will have to manage others in the marketing team and delegate work to them.

Networking and communication skills: You will have to represent your company at events and be comfortable talking to potential customers, opinion formers and suppliers.

Benefits

Competitive salary: Marketing officers earn relatively high salaries. You can earn bonuses, commissions and profit-sharing incentives based on the profits of the companies.

Transferable job skills: Marketing officers also learn valuable transferable job skills which they can use in future positions. These skills can help you to progress on to director and vice president positions in future.

Varied work: Marketing officers get to work on a wider variety of activities from copywriting and PR to running campaigns and events.

Networking opportunities: You would have the opportunity to interact with different departments within the organisation, allowing you to build connections and a solid reputation.

Qualifications

You will most likely need a degree, preferably in marketing, business, journalism or English. Sometimes, employers can be swayed by extensive experience in marketing rather than academic qualifications. Having an employment-related qualification from the Chartered Institute of Marketing, or the intention to study for one, will count in your favour too.

Relevant experience

The role of a marketing officer is not an entry-level role and some experience in a marketing or communications department will be expected. Experience in the sector you aim to work in – education, finance or the theatre, for example, can be a great help. The very least that will be expected is experience in a customer-focused role.

Salary

£20,000 - £40,000 per annum. The top salaries for marketing officer roles tend to be in the private sector, especially financial services.

Hours

Typical Working Hours: 9:00am - 5:00pm

Standard office hours of 9:00am - 5:00pm apply but flexible working is often expected. Occasional evening and weekend working will be necessary.

A marketing officer's perspective

"I love the variety of the role of being a marketing officer. One day I am copy-editing, the next designing, talking to clients and engaging in day to day negotiations. It can be challenging collating so much information from so many different people; everyone is a critic. So you have to balance the requests, and come out with a clear image and message. But when it works, the feeling of seeing your work out in the public is amazing."

- Mirren Mcleod, Marketing Consultant (previously marketing officer), Leonard Cheshire Disability

Career opportunities

