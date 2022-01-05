John Ayling & Associates bolsters leadership team

Independent media agency John Ayling & Associates has promoted two of its directors to lead planning and performance in new roles.

Business director Alex Hurley has been promoted to director of planning and Cameron Cumming to director of performance.

One of the UK’s oldest media agencies, which was established in 1978, it handles annual media billings of £60m and has clients including Cat’s Protection, RSPCA, The Woodland Trust and Garmin.

Hurley, who currently leads the accounts of Baylis & Harding, Cat’s Protection, Old Jamaica and Drinkaware, will be responsible for the agency’s strategic planning approach. He has been at the agency for a decade, starting out as a TV buyer before moving up the ranks.

Cumming, who leads on the RSPCA and The Woodland Trust, will be responsible for John Ayling & Associates' effectiveness, helping clients deliver on both short- and long-term goals.

He has spent more than 11 years at the agency as a business director.

Richard Temple, John Ayling & Associates' chief executive, said: “Alex and Cameron hugely deserve their promotions and will continue to play a key role for their clients as well as now driving the planning and performance pillars of the agency. It is so rewarding to see home-grown talent thriving at JAA.”

The Soho-based agency, which employs 55 staff, recently delivered a braille cover on the Metro newspaper for the Royal National Institute of Blind People and helped the Disasters Emergency Committee charity raise £28m over Christmas to support the crisis in Afghanistan.