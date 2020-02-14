Simon Gwynn
Added 4 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

John Brown Media hires Rowan Manning as CEO

Manning replaces Andrew Hirsch, who has left content marketing agency after 28 years.

Manning: previously worked at SevenC3
Dentsu Aegis Network has appointed Rowan Manning as chief executive of its content marketing agency John Brown Media.

Manning previously spent 15 years at creative content shop SevenC3, becoming chief executive in April 2018, having previously been chief commercial officer and managing director. She left in July 2019. Manning is also a member of the management board at the Content Marketing Association and sits on the business leaders council for children’s charity Future Frontiers.

She replaces Andrew Hirsch, who has left John Brown after a 28-year career. DAN did not provide details on Hirsch's next move. Campaign has contacted Hirsch for comment.

Manning will report to James Morris, executive director – entertainment and sports, who joined DAN in September 2019 from Stink. His remit was recently expanded to include executive director – creative, leading the company’s UK creative line of business, which includes Mcgarrybowen, Isobar, BJL and Whitespace.

Morris said: "Content marketing has now become a fundamental building block of helping brands engage with their audience. John Brown Media has been at the heart of this content revolution throughout its history. 

"In Rowan, we have a business leader that understands the importance that heritage, but also has a track record of helping businesses evolve with changes in the way people engage with content on different platforms. Her considerable expertise means she’s perfectly placed to ensure the agency’s unique offering remains a crucial part of our creative business for our clients."

Manning said she was excited to join the business "at a time when there has never been a greater requirement for authentic, high-quality storytelling in the industry".

