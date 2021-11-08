Shauna Lewis
Added 6 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

John Cleese among line-up for Radiocentre's Tuning In event

The annual conference will run in-person and online.

John Cleese: promoting his creativity book (Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images)
John Cleese: promoting his creativity book (Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images)

Radiocentre flagship conference, Tuning In, kicks off tomorrow (10 November) and will play host to stars such as writer, performer and comedian John Cleese, pop star Tom Grennan and creative Ralph Van Djik.

Taking place in-person at London's Congress Centre as well as being streamed online, the conference is an opportunity for brands, agencies, audio professionals and policymakers to discuss audio trends and the future of the medium.

The event comes as the commercial radio sector enjoys a buoyant period, having added about half a million listeners to its ratings since lockdown began, as reported in Campaign last month.

The event will be hosted by Kiss FM presenter and DJ Neev Spencer. Monty Python co-creator Cleese – whom Campaign interviewed this summer – will talk to TV and radio host Matthew Wright about the power of creativity, his career and tips on amplifying creative power.

Rachel Johnson, LBC presenter and author, will also take to the stage to give a political overview of the media landscape and Kiss Breakfast stars and Diversity dancers Jordan Banjo and Perri Kiely will talk about their radio careers.

Founder of audio advertising agency Eardrum, Van Djik will discuss inspiring audio creativity from around the world, while Grennan will talk about radio’s impact on his career.

The event will be the first for new Radiocentre chief executive Ian Moss, who took up the role in July.

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £88 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Why sustainability is an opportunity – and how to grab it

Why sustainability is an opportunity – and how to grab it

Promoted

November 02, 2021
Work in 2071: a creative adventure

Work in 2071: a creative adventure

Promoted

November 02, 2021
John Cleese, Tom Grennan, Jordan and Perri, Rachel Johnson: hear these speakers and more @ Tuning In 2021

John Cleese, Tom Grennan, Jordan and Perri, Rachel Johnson: hear these speakers and more @ Tuning In 2021

Promoted

November 01, 2021
Meta builds “next-era” ad solutions and tech

Meta builds “next-era” ad solutions and tech

Promoted

October 28, 2021