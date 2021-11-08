John Cleese among line-up for Radiocentre's Tuning In event

Radiocentre flagship conference, Tuning In, kicks off tomorrow (10 November) and will play host to stars such as writer, performer and comedian John Cleese, pop star Tom Grennan and creative Ralph Van Djik.

Taking place in-person at London's Congress Centre as well as being streamed online, the conference is an opportunity for brands, agencies, audio professionals and policymakers to discuss audio trends and the future of the medium.

The event comes as the commercial radio sector enjoys a buoyant period, having added about half a million listeners to its ratings since lockdown began, as reported in Campaign last month.

The event will be hosted by Kiss FM presenter and DJ Neev Spencer. Monty Python co-creator Cleese – whom Campaign interviewed this summer – will talk to TV and radio host Matthew Wright about the power of creativity, his career and tips on amplifying creative power.

Rachel Johnson, LBC presenter and author, will also take to the stage to give a political overview of the media landscape and Kiss Breakfast stars and Diversity dancers Jordan Banjo and Perri Kiely will talk about their radio careers.

Founder of audio advertising agency Eardrum, Van Djik will discuss inspiring audio creativity from around the world, while Grennan will talk about radio’s impact on his career.

The event will be the first for new Radiocentre chief executive Ian Moss, who took up the role in July.