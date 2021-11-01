John Cleese, Tom Grennan, Jordan and Perri, Rachel Johnson: hear these speakers and more @ Tuning In 2021

Explore the audio revolution at Radiocentre’s Tuning In 2021, live from central London on Wednesday 10th November. Book your free spot now to attend in person or watch the livestream.

With award-winning KISS FM presenter and DJ Neev Spencer hosting, the event features sessions from comedian John Cleese, YouTuber Elz the Witch, journalist Rachel Johnson, poet and mental health activist Hussain Manawer, musician Tom Grennan, leading creative Ralph Van Djik and more.

Radiocentre is also launching major new research, introducing the new study Big Audio Datamine, which analyses decades of data to reveal what makes a brilliant audio campaign. Follow Radiocentre to find out which radio star and advertising leader will be added to the line up later this week.

Following the release of his book Creativity last year, Cleese discusses the power of creativity with radio and TV host Matthew Wright. The session explores what he’s learned in his career, offering insight and tips on how to harness and amplify creative powers.

Johnson – LBC presenter, author and sister of prime minister Boris Johnson – takes to the Tuning In stage to provide a political overview of the media landscape, while KISS Breakfast and Diversity stars Jordan Banjo and Perri Kiely talk about their radio careers with some rising stars from the audio world. Meanwhile, Grennan chats about radio’s impact on his meteoric rise to fame.

Sound marketing

Looking into radio’s future, Charlie Cadbury, CEO of voice assistant-focused agency Say It Now, offers insight into the growth of voice commerce and how digital listening is changing the way advertisers use audio. Van Djik, founder of audio advertising agency Eardrum, explores inspiring audio creativity from around the world, whilst St Luke’s CCO Al Young will join a panel on the power of audio. Tuning In 2021 is Ian Moss’ first event as the new Radiocentre CEO. Ian provides an overview of the sector looks into the future of radio. There are also appearances from some of radio’s biggest stars.

Tuning In is a chance for brands, agencies, audio professionals and policy makers to come together and explore the audio revolution. There are a limited number of places available in person but the event is livestreamed.

More sessions announced shortly. Book your free place now.