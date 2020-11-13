John Lewis 2020: Lewis Capaldi and Marcus Rashford lead the online verdict

John Lewis & Partners and Waitrose & Partners have (finally) unveiled this year’s Christmas campaign, “Give a little love”.

Encouraging the nation to spread kindness during an otherwise atrocious year, the ad shows seemingly random acts of kindness via nine different vignettes and styles of animation.

Of course, the internet has been quick to respond to the spot, which is a stark departure from John Lewis’ previous Christmas campaigns.

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford hailed the campaign’s positive message, remarking: “We have the ability to make change and it starts right here.”

When all we really need is a kind word or gesture...

WE have the ability to make change and it starts right here ??

Thank you @jlandpartners @waitrose @FareShareUK https://t.co/jLcpFaJeRA — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) November 13, 2020

The campaign works in tandem with Rashord’s ongoing efforts to fight child hunger, with John Lewis & Partners and Waitrose & Partners donating £4m to two charities: food poverty charity FareShare, and Home-Start, which works with families in need.

Not surprisingly, others were quick to poke fun at the ad for its quirky aesthetic and fictional bus routes, which have managed to outrage a small niche of commuters in the outer boroughs of West London.

FACT CHECK: The 222 runs from Uxbridge to Hounslow and doesn't go anywhere near Tooting. Did you really think we wouldn't notice @johnlewis? #johnlewischristmasadvert #GiveALittleLove pic.twitter.com/nBhmXNHeAP — Brian Yim Lim (@DrBrianYL) November 13, 2020

Another keen viewer struck a comparison between a child and his Dracula-esque hairdo, which, in all fairness, is quite unsettling.

I see the #johnlewischristmasadvert Stars a young Dracula this year. pic.twitter.com/7LEZwjTaMg — VirtualAstro (@VirtualAstro) November 13, 2020

Musician and meme aficionado Lewis Capaldi also found a way to make the ad – which is about being considerate to others – all about himself.

so pleased to have been apart of the new #johnlewischristmasadvert pic.twitter.com/quhV8XQASs — i don’t even know who lewis capaldi is (@LewisCapaldi) November 13, 2020

Someone even went as far as to edit the cover of Capaldi's critically acclaimed album, Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent, to include one of the spot’s characters. The singer swiftly made it his Twitter profile photo.