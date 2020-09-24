John Lewis boosts home business with ad campaign and magazine

John Lewis & Partners is launching a campaign promoting its home division, amid a difficult year for the department store.

The film, created by Adam & Eve/DDB, will launch on TV tonight (24 September). It depicts a humorous situation that a family find themselves in while spending more time in their home during the coronavirus pandemic.

Digital and social activity will showcase the retailer’s home collections while emphasising their style and value for money. John Lewis will also run a competition on Pinterest encouraging customers to share images of their recent home purchases with the hashtag #LoveJL.

Last week, John Lewis launched a home magazine called At Home, which includes ideas, think pieces and features to inspire people who are redecorating their home.

Michelle Ogundehin, former editor of Elle Decoration, will have a regular column in the magazine and the launch edition features Yotam Ottolenghi, Melissa Hemsley, Rukmini Iyer and cult US home organisers The Home Edit.

The film was created by Matt Gay and Feargal Ballance, and directed by Traktor through Stink. Camille Standen created the social campaign and Manning Gottlieb OMD handled media planning and buying.

Claire Pointon, partner and customer director for John Lewis, said: “Our customers have told us that their homes have never mattered more to them. In addition to sleeping and eating, they’ve had to use them to fulfil new functions, such as offices, gyms, entertaining children and much more, and so they have proved to be the most important place in their lives.

“This new flexible approach to living is here to stay and, as they adapt to this, our customers want to be inspired by stylish, high-quality home products at affordable prices. This campaign will raise awareness of our home products, celebrate our unrivalled design credibility and craftsmanship while communicating our great value.”

The John Lewis Partnership reported a pre-tax loss of £635m in the six months to 25 July after department store John Lewis was severely hit by the pandemic.

The retailer also plans to drop its “Never knowingly undersold” slogan since most of its sales have shifted online. Chairman Dame Sharon White said in a results call last week that the company is reviewing its brand purpose, which will now tackle inequality, wellbeing and sustainability, with more details to come in October.