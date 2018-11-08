Magda Ibrahim
John Lewis changes Oxford Street storefront to just 'John'

Switch may reference supposed role for Elton John in retailer's forthcoming Christmas ad.

John Lewis has rebranded its Oxford Street signage today
An eagled-eyed Campaign reader spotted the change this morning and sent in pictures.

The change comes ahead of the retailer's much-anticipated Christmas ad, which has been reported to have a starring role for singer-songwriter Elton John.

John Lewis has declined to confirm or deny the Mail on Sunday report earlier this year, which stated the ad would feature John playing piano, while in earlier scenes actors will play him at different stages of his life. 

Rumours around the ad are rife, with Radio X presenter Chris Moyles last week creating a spoof John Lewis ad featuring Elton John song 'Rocket Man'. 

John Lewis saw the humorous side though, tweeting: "@ChrisMoyles thanks for auditioning for our 2019 Christmas advert. You've got it! See you next year!"

