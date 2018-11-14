John Lewis Christmas ad: how has Elton performed?

The Adam & Eve/DDB-created spot, which debuted yesterday (16 November), garnered 6.6 million views on Facebook and 4.4 million on YouTube within 24 hours of launch, according to platform-supplied data.

This figure is slightly up on the 10.4m views last year's John Lewis Christmas ad received in the first 24 hours of launch.

By contrast, Iceland's controversial Christmas 'Rang-tan' campaign - which was released online a week ago (9 November) after being banned by advertising regulator ClearCast, has thus far racked up more than double the views on Facebook - with 15 million views, alongside 4.6 million views on YouTube.

This year's John Lewis ad also notched up 61,438 mentions across social media by late afternoon yesterday, according to media monitoring platform Meltwater. This compares to 34,000 mentions for the same period for the brand's 'Moz the monster' ad last year, also created by Adam & Eve/DDB.

With regards to sentiment towards the Elton John ad, 59.8% were positive, compared to 28.1% neutral and 12.2% negative. On the day of the release of the 2017 ad, Meltwater figures show that ad sentiment was 36% positive, 15% negative and the rest neutral.

Video parenting community ChannelMum.com surveyed its members on this year's crop of Christmas ads, with the John Lewis one emerging as the most popular, voted for by 27 percent.

Iceland's 'Rang-tan' ad, which focuses on the environmental impact of palm oil use in foods and its threat to orang-utan habitats, was a close second, taking 23% of the vote.