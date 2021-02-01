John Harrington
John Lewis customer experience chief exits retailer

Peter Cross joined business in 2013.

Cross: leaves after eight years
Peter Cross, customer experience director at John Lewis Partnership, is leaving the retailer in April after eight years.

Cross (pictured) joined John Lewis in 2013 as director of comms, arriving from a senior role at Mary Portas' retail agency Portas, having worked for L'Oréal, Burberry and luxury brand Dunhill before that.

He became director of customer experience in 2017, taking charge of areas including the customer journey, visual merchandising and sustainability across both John Lewis and Waitrose.

His role is not being directly replaced.

John Lewis Partnership said in a statement: "Peter has been instrumental in building the love and trust customers have for John Lewis in recent years.

"In the past 10 months he has led the Partnership's efforts to care for the vulnerable in society impacted by the ongoing pandemic."

Cross said: "It has been an honour to be part of a team who have driven the relevance of two of Britain's best-loved brands during an unprecedented time of change in the retail industry. I shall remain a life-long fan."

Regarding his future, Cross told PR Week: "It's probably a bit early, but I know it will be back into consulting."

Last summer, John Lewis Partnership appointed Ofcom's comms chief, Chris Wynn, as director of corporate communications, and promoted Gillian Taylor to head of brand communications.

Claire Pointon has been customer director of John Lewis & Partners since last May, when Martin George moved back to the equivalent role at Waitrose & Partners, after a stint serving as marketing director across both brands.

