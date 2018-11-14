John Lewis fans seriously <3 Elton John, Facebook data shows

John: he wanted love and he got it

"I want love," Elton John sang in his 2001 ballad of the same name – and, thanks to his starring role in the John Lewis & Partners Christmas campaign, he has it in droves.

Data from Socialbakers shows that 27.8% of reactions on Facebook to "The boy and the piano" are "loves" – represented by a red heart.

This compares with 15.7% of the reactions to last year’s campaign, "Moz the monster", and 15% for 2016’s "Buster the boxer".

In terms of total interactions on Facebook, "The boy and the piano", with 371,000 interactions, has almost caught up with both "Moz the monster" and 2015’s "Man on the moon". But John is far behind "Buster the boxer", which has almost 1.7 million interactions.

On YouTube, meanwhile, John has already overtaken Moz in total interactions, but remains behind "The bear and the hare" from 2013, "Buster the boxer", 2014’s "Monty the penguin" and "Man on the moon".