Simon Gwynn
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

John Lewis fans seriously <3 Elton John, Facebook data shows

Reactions almost twice as likely to be 'loved' as previous two campaigns.

John: he wanted love and he got it
John: he wanted love and he got it

"I want love," Elton John sang in his 2001 ballad of the same name – and, thanks to his starring role in the John Lewis & Partners Christmas campaign, he has it in droves.

Data from Socialbakers shows that 27.8% of reactions on Facebook to "The boy and the piano" are "loves" – represented by a red heart.

This compares with 15.7% of the reactions to last year’s campaign, "Moz the monster", and 15% for 2016’s "Buster the boxer".

In terms of total interactions on Facebook, "The boy and the piano", with 371,000 interactions, has almost caught up with both "Moz the monster" and 2015’s "Man on the moon". But John is far behind "Buster the boxer", which has almost 1.7 million interactions.

On YouTube, meanwhile, John has already overtaken Moz in total interactions, but remains behind "The bear and the hare" from 2013, "Buster the boxer", 2014’s "Monty the penguin" and "Man on the moon".

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

AGENCY
What you need to know about health marketing for 2019 and beyond

Promoted

Added 8 hours ago

What you need to know about health marketing for 2019 and beyond

MEDIA
"It's what consumers expect, it's what our brand partners expect" WLT's Jonathan Simpson Dent

Promoted

November 14, 2018

"It's what consumers expect, it's what our brand partners expect" WLT's Jonathan Simpson Dent

MEDIA
A VivaWomen! Viva Mentor event earlier this year at Publicis.Sapient

Promoted

November 13, 2018

This is not only an equality issue - it's business critical: #TellHerStory

AGENCY
The Commerce Revolution and how brands can keep up

Promoted

November 12, 2018

The Commerce Revolution and how brands can keep up