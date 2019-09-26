Fayola Douglas
Added 7 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

John Lewis hosts beauty weekend featuring Nars, Dior and Laura Mercier

There will be talks and masterclasses in five UK stores.

John Lewis: event for members
John Lewis: event for members

John Lewis & Partners is hosting a beauty weekend with talks, treatments and masterclasses in five UK stores.

Its Oxford Street, Leeds, Liverpool, Southampton and Stratford stores will take part in the activation, from 4 to 6 October, with a programme of events tailored to each location.

To take part in the beauty weekend, guests need to be signed up to the My John Lewis membership scheme.

Visitors can expect ticketed masterclasses from brands including Nars, Laura Mercier, Dyson, Charlotte Tilbury, Elemis and Clarins. Industry experts and influencers featured include Fleur De Force, Sali Hughes and Hannah Martin.

Dior will be hosting a backstage masterclass in the Oxford Street store, while Bobbi Brown will teach attendees about "effortless make-up" and lead an autumn make-up masterclass.

There will be complimentary samples and treatments at 30 other John Lewis stores nationwide.

