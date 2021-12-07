Imogen Watson
Added 4 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

John Lewis lands spaceship in I’m a Celeb

TV exposure tied in with Fortnite and outdoor activations.

The starship from the John Lewis Christmas ad on the I'm a Celeb set
The starship from the John Lewis Christmas ad on the I'm a Celeb set

John Lewis’ Christmas campaign became even harder to escape last night after some prominent product placement in I’m a Celebrity – both on ITV and in Fortnite.

ITV recreated the crash-landed spaceship from the retailer’s “Unexpected guest” TV spot on the programme’s set as part of one of the challenges that celebrities have to tackle to earn food.

The challenge was based on the core themes of the John Lewis Christmas story, with the department store's Christmas decorations as the prize.

The crashed spaceship simultaneously appeared in the popular computer game Fortnite, where ITV-owned Metavision has recreated the castle in which I’m a Celebrity… takes place, in the game’s Fortnite Creative "sandbox" mode.

Fortnite players were invited to explore the ship and play "Castle Trials" games based on the programme. John Lewis’ partnership with the Fortnite experience started last month and players can find it by entering the code "6991-4289-2871" in the "Discover" tab.

The integrated commercial partnership was planned by media agency Manning Gottlieb OMD.

The activity also appeared in the physical world in central London. Immersive 4D creative of the spaceship crash-landing near the castle played out on Outernet’s brand-new Ultra HD screen, sat at the intersection of Charing Cross Road, Tottenham Court Road and Oxford Street.

The creative will continue to appear throughout this week.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Redefining TV for the data age

Redefining TV for the data age

Promoted

Added 4 hours ago
Curating inventory: the future of supply side platforms

Curating inventory: the future of supply side platforms

Promoted

Added 26 hours ago
Seven steps on the road to OOH becoming digital first

Seven steps on the road to OOH becoming digital first

Promoted

Added 28 hours ago
How to cook up the perfect social partnership for good

How to cook up the perfect social partnership for good

Promoted

December 03, 2021