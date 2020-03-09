John Lewis launches first-ever spring TV product campaign

John Lewis & Partners is launching its first product-focused TV campaign outside the key Christmas and clearance periods, including the first spot profiling its beauty range.

Under the theme "Spring: we’ll help you style it", the ads feature more than 200 products from the department store’s beauty, fashion and home collections.

Created by Adam & Eve/DDB and set to Just Move by Rayelle, the campaign debuts on ITV at 9pm tonight (Monday) and will run until 26 April. The TV spots are accompanied by executions across jl.com, digital, out-of-home, print, email, social media, in-store and window displays.

It was reated by Anna Whitaker and Bonnie Doman, and directed by Lacey through Merman. The media agency is Manning Gottlieb OMD.

The work will also be supported by John Lewis’ internal social programme, #WeArePartners, which involves 500 of its partners promoting products via their own social channels.

Martin George, marketing director at the John Lewis Partnership, said: "We know that our customers want to hear more from us outside of the Christmas period, which is why we’ve launched our first-ever spring advertising campaign, enabling us as a business to connect with more people in the most relevant way.

"This campaign showcases our credentials as a brand in tune with modern living and our expertise in design across our own-brand products and the very best of the brands we offer across fashion, beauty and home."

Last week, John Lewis Partnership cut its annual staff bonus to 2% – the lowest level for 67 years – after profits for the year ending 25 January fell 23%. The department store’s struggles come during a torrid time for the wider retail industry, which was badly hit by February’s poor weather and is set to be further impacted by the coronavirus outbreak.

Waitrose & Partners also launched a product-focused campaign last month.