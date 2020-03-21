John Lewis & Partners cuts marketing spend amid coronavirus pandemic

John Lewis & Partners is reducing its marketing spend as it becomes the latest retailer to temporarily close its stores as a result of the growing coronavirus pandemic.

The company will be closing all of its 50 John Lewis department stores from close of business on Monday 23 March for the first time in its 155-year history.

In a statement released today, the business is also taking steps to reduce spend to "protect our liquidity as far as possible". This includes "deferring or cancelling discretionary spend".

It added: "We currently have more than £500m of annual discretionary revenue spend. We are reducing non-essential spend at all levels, freezing non-essential recruitment and reducing marketing spend."

Earlier this month the retailer launched its first-ever spring TV product campaign, created by its long-standing ad agency Adam & Eve/DDB. At the time of writing the company had not confirmed whether this work will continue to run.

John Lewis & Partners will also reduce the amount of "general merchandise to reflect the impact of our temporary shop closures".

The statement added that the "extraordinary volatility" has made it "difficult" to make predictions for full-year cash flow and profits.

As much of the country stays at home, John Lewis & Partners expects that food sales "may peak further"; fashion sales to decline; and spend for electricals & home technology and some home product lines to rise "as people continue to work from home and need to stay connected".

The business also said: "Our current scenario, which takes into account the temporary closure of our John Lewis department stores, and models a significant net cash outflow in the year, shows that we have sufficient liquidity."

All 338 Waitrose shops will remain open.