John Lewis & Partners to host first live-streamed show

John Lewis & Partners is to host its first live-streamed show as it continues to raise money for Home-Start and FareShare as part of its Christmas campaign.

The event, called "Give a little love live", takes place on 18 December and will include an interactive quiz, a search for Britain's best-dressed Christmas home and prizes from sponsors Samsung, Nespresso and Ooni Pizza ovens.

Celeste, who sings the soundtrack of the John Lewis & Partners and Waitrose & Partners "Give a little love" Christmas ad by Adam & Eve/DDB, will perform live.

The one-hour show, hosted by Jason Manford and Konnie Huq, will also recognise community heroes of the year, with some viewers being visited by the "Love squad" delivering gifts.

There will also be a virtual wall of celebrities joining the celebrations.

Gray Creative is producing the show.

Campaign reported last month that the John Lewis Partnership was getting ready to host more than 100 virtual events over the festive period.

Peter Cross, customer experience director for John Lewis and Waitrose, said: "We promised that this year's Christmas campaign would be like no other, reflecting the unprecedented year we've all endured.

"This is our first departure into the world of live entertainment, but we're kicking it off on an ambitious scale with a massive audience who will collectively celebrate the acts of kindness which have characterised 2020.

"This event allows us to give a little love to our Waitrose and John Lewis loyalty-card holders by giving them a fantastic evening of family entertainment, as well as raising funds for the work of these two charities, who are doing vital work to support families in need, particularly those who have been disproportionately impacted by Covid-19."