Kim Benjamin
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

John Lewis partners Sipsmith for skating and cocktails

Visitors can learn about the history of gin in London and learn how to craft a festive beverage.

John Lewis partners Sipsmith for skating and cocktails

John Lewis' "Gardening Society" rooftop has unveiled a winter hideaway with premium gin brand Sipsmith.

"Skyline Skating" is a recreation of London’s historical frost fairs, when people skated on the frozen-over Thames during the 17th Century.

Alongside skating, visitors can enjoy a selection of pies from MyPie and choose from a number of Sipsmith classic gin and hot gin cocktails.

Sipsmith will be hosting weekly masterclasses focusing on the history of gin in London, alongside a tutored tasting of the brand's gin range, while visitors can learn how to craft a festive gin cocktail.

The roof garden opened on 20 October and runs until 6 January.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now