John Lewis partners Sipsmith for skating and cocktails

John Lewis' "Gardening Society" rooftop has unveiled a winter hideaway with premium gin brand Sipsmith.

"Skyline Skating" is a recreation of London’s historical frost fairs, when people skated on the frozen-over Thames during the 17th Century.

Alongside skating, visitors can enjoy a selection of pies from MyPie and choose from a number of Sipsmith classic gin and hot gin cocktails.

Sipsmith will be hosting weekly masterclasses focusing on the history of gin in London, alongside a tutored tasting of the brand's gin range, while visitors can learn how to craft a festive gin cocktail.

The roof garden opened on 20 October and runs until 6 January.