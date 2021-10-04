Arvind Hickman
John Lewis Partnership calls media review for first time in more than 10 years

MG OMD worked on account since 2006.

John Lewis Partnership: review covers John Lewis & Partners, Waitrose & Partners and John Lewis Financial Services
The John Lewis Partnership has launched a media agency pitch process, placing Manning Gottlieb OMD on notice.

Manning Gottlieb OMD, which has worked with John Lewis since 2006, handles media buying and planning, including digital and programmatic, for the Partnership’s brands, including the eponymous department store, Waitrose & Partners and John Lewis Financial Services.

The review process, which is being managed by pitch consultancy Oystercatchers, has just begun, with a decision expected to be made early in 2022. John Lewis said that MG OMD was welcome to repitch for the business.

The review does not affect the Partnership's creative account, which is held by Adam & Eve/DDB.

Martin George, customer director for Waitrose, who featured in Campaign's Power 100, said: “We are very grateful to MG OMD for their expertise and dedication to the Partnership for the last 15 years. But, like all businesses, it's important we review our supplier relationships, including those we have with our key agency partners."

Claire Pointon, customer director for John Lewis, added: "MG OMD have made an invaluable contribution to our business during our time working together. However, we have not reviewed our media buying agency support in more than 10 years and, given the enormous changes in the media landscape, this is the right time to assess."

