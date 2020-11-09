Fayola Douglas
Added 51 minutes ago
How long?
1 minute

John Lewis Partnership gears up to host more than 100 virtual events

The activity will cover fashion, beauty and food.

John Lewis & Partners: events will include tips on gift-wrapping
The John Lewis Partnership is preparing for what it is calling its "most virtual Christmas to date", with plans to host more than 100 experiences designed to help people navigate the festive season from home.

Taking place from now until 23 December events include virtual make-up masterclasses, fashion advice, tips on how to prepare a Christmas feast and gift-wrapping. 

There will also be a selection of dedicated children's courses from Waitrose Cookery School.

The project is being delivered in-house and features tie-ups with brands including House of Suntory, Balvenie, Philips Hue, Glenfiddich and The Famous Grouse.

Waitrose is also launching a four-day "Virtual food and drink festival" to replace its annual "Drinks festival". The ticketed event will take place from 12 November and will include an additional 40 events around wine, tastings and cocktail demonstrations. Guests can take part in live cooking lessons from the Waitrose Cookery School, attend masterclasses with guest chefs Nathan Outlaw and Dhruv Baker, and hear from Heston Blumenthal and Phillip Schofield.

Martin George, customer director at Waitrose & Partners, said: "This event is unlike anything we've ever done before and replaces our annual Drinks Festival, which we can't hold in person this year due to the pandemic. We're thrilled to be offering customers the very best of Waitrose in a virtual celebration of food and drink."

